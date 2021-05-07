UFC: Usman and his last warning to Jake Paul: “I don’t play fight, I can seriously hurt you”

UFC The UFC champion does not want to hurt the youtuber

Kamaru Usman gets fed up with Jake Paul. @ USMAN84kg

The controversial Jake Paul still insists on fighting Kamaru Usman But the UFC champion took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to give him one final warning.

“I understand that you think this is a game, so you probably don’t realize that this is how people really get hurt.” Usman wrote in response to a mocking tweet from Paul.

The welterweight champion of the American mixed martial arts company added his warning: “I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way”, referring to being able to cause a serious injury.

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b ? KAMARU USMAN (@ USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

The conversation did not end there, as Paul again mocked the Nigerian with a photograph on Twitter, which did cause annoyance in Kamaru and issued a challenge: “Does this image confirm that @jakepaul is willing to enter the octagon of @ufc and do this to me or are you just posting to influence? “