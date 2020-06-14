Every time I got on the scale before fighting in UFC, Cynthia Calvillo He suffered to find the weight, many times he exceeded the limit for the straw division. For this reason, this time, the fighter with Mexican roots decided to move up one more category and appear on the fly, and she did not clash.

In her 125-pound debut, Cynthia Calvillo defeated Jessica Eye, the No. 1 ranked finisher, by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) at the UFC star in Las Vegas. The fighter from California dominated ‘Evil’, in striking (standing fight) and grappling (on the ground).

The first round, they were both fighting standing up, but in the second round, Calvillo ended up dominating on the ground. The minutes passed and Cynthia’s superiority was maintained. Despite Eye’s experience in the category, the Latina-rooted wrestler claimed victory.

“I feel great after having a great performance like this (…) It was my first star, but I felt good. I trained hard and when I do I try to give my best, ”said Calvillo, who will have an expectant position against champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Closed fight that let the judges decide. you saw her for ??? # UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/7DaHpSGjaH – ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) June 14, 2020

Debut at 125 pounds with victory @cyn_calvillo 🇺🇸🇲🇽 # UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/vF2Q84xxwe – ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) June 14, 2020

UFC Las Vegas Eye vs Calvillo: event results

Marvin Vettori defeated Karl Roberson by submission | Medium weight

Charles Rosa defeated Kevin Aguilar by split decision | Light weight

Andre Fili defeated Charles Jourdain by split decision | Featherweight.

Jordan Espinosa defeated Mark de la Rosa by unanimous decision | Bantamweight.

Mariya Agapova defeated Hannah Cifers by submission | Fly weight.

Merab Dvalishivili defeated Gustavo López by unanimous decision | Bantamweight

Julia Ávila defeated Gina Mazany by technical knockout | Bantamweight

Tyson Nam defeated Zarrukh Adashev by knockout | Bantamweight.

Christian Aguilera defeated Anthony Ivy by technical knockout | Welterweight

Impressive KO in the preliminaries:

Tyson Nam knocked out his opponent with a brutal right hand at the UFC in Las Vegas. (Video: ESPN)

Cynthia Calvillo He is aware that a victory could boost his career, which adds a lot of motivation. The born in San José, California will make her debut in the category after being a strawweight favorite. A victory would place it among the top five in the division and with an option to the title.

UFC Fight Night Eye vs. Calvillo: schedules and channels

Country TimeChannelsPeru8: 00 p.m. ESPNMexico8: 00 p.m. ESPNChile9: 00 p.m. Fox Sports PremiumArgentina10: 00 p.m. ESPN

It didn’t come with the best of sensations, but a good performance can change everything. Calvillo was planning to fight Antonina Shevchenko in one of the shows canceled by the pandemic. Later, her idea was to return in the summer, but the UFC called her this fight.

“Honestly, I was also surprised that it happened. I know that many people disagree, but they all tell the truth. They are strange times at the moment. I’m not even sure I would have had the chance if it hadn’t been for him COVID“He assured in an interview in‘que the Heck’.

“I’m going to go out there and present the best performance of my life. Cutting weight to 125 pounds (flyweight limit) will be money for me. I can take these fights on short notice and I am excited to do so. I am accepting Dana’s offer to have at least four fights this year, “he added.

Eye is the big favorite as she is more than adapted to weight and five-round combat. If he keeps the fight striking, he has everything to achieve victory, but Calvillo will seek to keep his guard and take an important step in his career.

But Eye and Calvillo will have a notable undercard before, with the highlights Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori in the Middleweight category and Andre Fili vs Charles Jourdain in Featherweight.

UFC Fight Night Eye vs. Calvillo: star billboard

CategoryCombat Flyweight Combat Jessica Eye vs Cynthia CalvilloMiddleweight BoutKarl Roberson vs Marvin VettoriMixed CombatMerab Dvalishvili vs Ray BorgFeatherweight BoutAndre Fili vs Charles JourdainBattleweight CombatJordan Espinosa vs Mark De la Rosa

