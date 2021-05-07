UFC to launch Fan Token for MMA fans

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization, officially announced that it will debut its Fan Token on the Socios.com application.

Indeed, minted on the Chiliz Blockchain, the token is scheduled for launch in June 2021. It will also have a maximum supply of 20 million tokens.

So, like other Chiliz Fan Token and Socios.com, the UFC Fan Token is designed to allow new opportunities for fan participation. Like access to exclusive content, fan voting, VIP rewards. Also, promotions, competitions, interact with other fans through chats and others.

As a curious fact, the partnership between UFC and Chiliz began in 2020. When the former began allowing fans to exchange various products, such as tickets and merchandise, for the Chiliz token (CHZ). In fact, according to Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz: “The association was not strictly about buying tickets. If not to give voice to the fans ».

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and its Fan Token

Indeed, the UFC joins the list of 26 top-level organizations that already use Fans Tokens and the Socios.com App to interact with their followers. For example, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), AC Milan, Juventus, AS Roma, Atlético de Madrid and Galatasaray.

In this regard, Tracey Bleczinski, senior vice president of global consumer products at UFC said:

«UFC has more than 625 million fans around the world. And Fan Tokens are a unique way to connect with them through a compelling and authentic product that brings them closer to the UFC and gives them influence. At the same time that he rewards his passion for sports.

We are transforming what it is to be a fan

Similarly, Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, said: “Socios.com and the Fan Tokens will allow the UFC to connect with its global fans like never before.”

In addition, he added: “Giving sports fans around the world the ability to influence their favorite teams and organizations.”

“We are transforming what it means to be a fan. We are delighted to welcome you to the UFC. And we are very excited to continue our growth in the United States throughout 2021 ”.

Emphasizing that: «UFC tokens will be available exclusively in the Socios.com application. No pre-sale anywhere else.

In closing, the UFC is one of the first sports properties in the United States to launch a Fan Token, using the ecosystem of Chiliz and Socios.com. Marking an important milestone for its global expansion.

I retire with this phrase from Salman Rushdie: “Freedom of expression is a rare commodity. It would be terrible to let the fans mark the limits.

