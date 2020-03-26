Jon Jones

The semi-complete champion of UFC, Jon Jones he was arrested this morning after driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent use of weapons, among other charges.

This is just one of many legal issues around the fighter for years, including driving drunk on 2012, start from a crash in 2015, and an incident at a nightclub last year and failing various anti-doping tests in UFC.

ESPN managed to get a UFC statement after the arrest of Jones, which indicates the following:

“The UFC is aware of the situation regarding Jon Jones in Albuquerque this morning. The organization has been in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information. ”

Jones, who was already released after his last incident, must appear in court on April 9 to read charges.

At the moment there are no comments from Jones or one of their managers. In his last fight, it was in the stellar fight of UFC 247, when he won after a controversial unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes.