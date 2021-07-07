UFC signs endorsement deal with Crypto.com valued at $ 175 million

Starting at UFC 264 there will be a new sponsor in the fighters’ outfits.

The UFC unveiled this morning its ten-year partnership with Crypto.com, a virtual currency company that will not only have its logo on fight kits, but also on the Octagon during pay-per-view events and weekly episodes of the Dana White’s Contender Series.

The deal, according to Sportico.com, is valued at $ 175 million. However, the fighters won’t see a penny from it.

In a different report, ESPN adds that, as with Monster in its time, and now with Venum, fighters can receive exclusive deals with Crypto, which would give them another source of income.

