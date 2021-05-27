UFC reveals trailer for the Ultimate Fighter 29

The production that marked a before and after in the history of UFC is coming up with his return.

After two years of absence, The Ultimate Fighter will have its 29th season with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega as coaches of the edition, which will feature 16 bantamweight and medium weights.

Yesterday afternoon, UFC published the first promotional trailer of the season, which will begin airing on June 1 in the USA via ESPN +.

The fight between the two coaches almost took place in UFC 260, but Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. As is customary in each season, both protagonists of each edition will meet in a place to be defined.

With economic problems in 2005, UFC decided to make his reality show, which aired the same year. With transmission in Spike TV, the success of the program triggered sales of PPV of the events that followed and helped them finally achieve the financial success they have sought for so many years.

In the end of the first season, Stephen Bonnar Y Forrest griffin they gave a real show to the public and viewers, a match that is considered one of the largest in the history of the organization.

With 28 seasons, The Ultimate Fighter was the gateway to UFC and named 11 champions in the organization, such as the reigning female strawweight and welterweight champions Rose namajunas Y Kamaru Usman.

The last edition was in 2018, which had Robert Whittaker Y Kelvin Gastelum as coaches that season, winners of The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes on 2012 Y The Ultimate Fighter 17 on 2013.