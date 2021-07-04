UFC remembers the beginning of the conquest of Conor McGregor

The beginning of the conquest of Conor McGregor was when he knocked out José Aldo in 12 seconds to be crowned UFC Featherweight World Champion at UFC 194 on December 12, 2015. The Irishman entered the fight as interim champion, with a 15-win streak and after a fiery rivalry with the Brazilian.

On the way to its third with Dustin Poirier, the company remembered that great moment that “The Notorious” experienced. Publishing the video that we see below on social networks that is accompanied by the reaction that Joe Rogan had. The commentator said before starting the fight: “Conor looks extremely loose and Aldo seems to feel the pressure”.

It was the beginning of Conor McGregor’s conquest because that victory made him become not only a champion but also the biggest star of the company. It was the step that was missing to consolidate. And let’s not forget that at the end of 2016, still as a featherweight champion, took the world lightweight championship, making history as the first simultaneous monarch.

But it should be mentioned that in his next fight after beating Aldo was defeated by Nate Díaz in one of the biggest upsets in history. He was actually scheduled to fight Rafael Dos Anjos for the 155-pound title. But the Brazilian was injured during the camp and the American agreed to enter with little time to prepare.

In any case, Conor McGregor would recover by beating Diaz himself a few months later. And later to Eddie Álvarez to be crowned in the two divisions. Although a great victory was once again followed by a great defeat. Almost two years later, without having had a fight, the Irishman lost the championship to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Since then he has been looking to get it back. He never actually lost the world featherweight championship but had to vacate it due to his inactivity at 145 pounds. That is why his new fight against Poirier on July 10 will not only be to end the rivalry but to winner receives a starting shot at 155 pounds.

