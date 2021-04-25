UFC provides update on Chris Weidman’s health after tibia fracture at UFC 261

There have only been three leg fractures in the history of the UFC, Y Chris Weidman has been part of two of them.

The former 185-pound champion of the promotion faced last night in a rematch fight against Uriah Hall in the UFC 261, but seventeen seconds into the first round he suffered a fractured tibia when connecting a kick to the leg of the Jamaican.

The fight was immediately stopped and Weidman, with his arm raised, was removed on a stretcher before the astonished attendees of the VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

During what was left of the PPV broadcast, The UFC confirmed that Weidman was stable in the hospital and would undergo surgery earlier today..

About to turn 37 in June and with a 2-5 record since being dethroned by Luke rockholdIt remains to be seen if Weidman is able to continue his career in MMA as unlikely as it may seem.

