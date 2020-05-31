Credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Difficult days for the former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which comes out of UFC Fight Night 176 with two consecutive crushing defeats. But now it is Gilbert Burns who sees the title getting closer, and for good reason. Through 25 minutes “Durinho” devastated Woodley, using his top-notch jiu-jitsu to authoritatively control grappling and nullify the threat of a takedown, constantly pressing and forcing the former champion to run a difficult pace, easily avoiding the dangerous forehand and connecting almost at will with a rustic but striking increasingly polished it was worth to Burns an overwhelming and unappealable unanimous decision.

Augusto Sakai achieved the split decision over Blagoy Ivanov in a co-star couple. Even but not very dynamic full-weight fight, Ivanov sought to overcome his size disadvantage by launching into pressure with bursts of short blows that largely hit the target, but he lacked the power or defense to prevail in this way. For his part, Sakai sought to keep his distance, he was able to defend himself against the takedowns (once grabbing the cage) and he worked with constant kicks to the legs, affecting the movement of his rival and subtracting power added to the fatigue as the minutes passed.

Billy Quarantillo overtook Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision in a crazy game. Pure athletics runaway, Carlyle did not exactly give a technical exhibition but he launched himself to press at an unbridled pace, dragging his rival repeatedly to the canvas, raining blows and hunting submissions regardless of position for much of two rounds. Quarantillo had to survive the storm but remained calm and was able to find his moments, threatening his submissions, seeking control positions with greater emphasis than his rival and finally dominating the third round as a result of having better preserved his cardio.

Roosevelt Roberts prevailed at the junction between former Contender Series fighters, subduing Brok Weaver by mataleones at three minutes and 26 seconds of round two. Weaver looked for the initiative from the beginning, jumping into the striking trying to force his rival against the cage to look for wear and tear down, but found little success. Roberts knew how to respond to Weaver’s advances with counterattacks and was able to control the clinch, avoiding takedowns, pressuring his opponent and finally taking the action to the canvas from where he threatened multiple submissions to close the fight.

Mackenzie Dern returned to the ring after her first loss, submitting Hannah Cifers with a kneebar in two minutes and 36 seconds.. The striking of Dern, who connects with power but was surpassed by his rival in this field, is still lacking development, with Cifers working well the blows at a distance and prevailing in the clinch with knees to the body. But in the end, being close to a jiu-jitsu expert will always be dangerous. Even after his rival managed to crash her onto the canvas from the clinch, Dern was able to isolate one of his legs from the bottom position and from there easily closed the final submission.