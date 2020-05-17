Credit: UFC

Happy Birthday Alistair Overeem, one of the most veteran veterans in the sport, who turned 40 just minutes after winning the star of UFC on ESPN 8. And all respect to Walt harris, a tough man recovering from a terrible tragedy, who came out to face the legend and almost managed to finish the Dutchman in the first round with a stunning combination. But the “Demolition Man” found a way to recover and could control his rival on the canvas, for later stun Harris with a fierce kick and a left hook that allowed Overeem to close the fight with ground and pound within three minutes of round two.

I even meet on a full billboard full of them, Claudia Gadelha remained among the strawweight elite with the split decision over Angela Hill. The keys to Gadelha’s triumph were his pressure and his ability to take down almost any rival, exchanging throughout the 15 minutes with Hill but taking a dominant first round with his fight and the third round with his greatest power. Hill was competitive with the former contender using his clinch and volume, but although he managed to get Gadelha on the ground with a right hand in the second round, he did not achieve other great moments to win over the judges.

Dan Ige complicated Edson Barboza’s arrival at featherweight, scoring the split decision after a tough fight. Despite the defeat, Barboza looked sharp and powerful, perhaps comparatively less speedy but with greater power, pausing his rival with his known kicks and using his hands more than usual with good results. But Ige is already outlining as a possible threat to the contenders, a tough guy who never stopped advancing against a fearsome opponent, absorbing punishment and returning with fierce blows and combinations to the body to finally win the third round with a good takedown.

Krzysztof Jotko made unanimous decision on Eryk Anders. Finding himself devoid of emotion or great moments, Anders came out hardened to press but failed to cut his rival’s movement or enforce his predictable left-foot, leaving him with only forced and unsuccessful takedown attempts against the cage. Jotko’s performance was not brilliant but it was enough, using movement and defense to stop Anders’ hands, connecting his counterattack right when he had the opportunity and stopping attempts to bring the action to the canvas.

Song Yadong defeated Marlon Vera by unanimous decision in a very smooth and action-packed opening. Crossing between two tough and finishing power fighters, Yadong managed to assert himself with his cleanest, fastest, most high-impact boxing, using smart retreats to control the pace of the action and connect hard counterattacks. But Vera never stopped advancing and connected his own blows throughout the match, forcing his rival to constant exchanges, getting tired with the clinch and taking the third round decisively with wear and two accurate takedowns.