Glover Teixeira, who defeated Anthony Smith by TKO in the fifth round, will not fight for 180 days unless cleared by a doctor. And you will be required to serve 45 days of that suspension, regardless of the doctor’s authorization.

The Florida State Boxing Commission, which oversaw the event, suspended Smith for a minimum of 60 days. MMA Junkie reported the list of the medical suspensions of the athletes who participated in the UFC 249 event and which was released by the Florida Boxing Commission on Thursday.

The complete list of medical suspensions is as follows:

Glover Teixeira: Suspended 180 days unless authorized by the doctor; Minimum suspension 45 days. Anthony Smith: Suspended at least 60 days; additional suspension to be determined pending test results. Ovince Saint Preux: Who made his heavyweight debut was suspended 180 days unless authorized by a doctor; Minimum suspension of 30 days. Alexander Hernández: suspended 180 days unless authorized by a doctor; Minimum suspension of 60 days. Ricky Simon: Suspended 180 days unless authorized by the doctor; Minimum suspension of 30 days. Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 30 days. Michael Johnson: suspended 180 days unless authorized by a doctor; Minimum suspension of 30 days.

Venezuelan Omar Morales: Suspended 180 days unless authorized by a doctor; Minimum suspension 45 days. Mexican Gabriel Benitez: Who suffered a brutal cut to his leg, suspended 180 days unless authorized by a doctor; Minimum suspension 45 days.

For their part, Drew Dober, Ray Borg, Philipe Lins, Sarah Moras and Brian Kelleher must complete a 30-day suspension. While Ike Villanueva will be 45 days and for Hunter Azure 60 days.