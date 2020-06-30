UFC on ESPN 12 took place on Saturday night, June 27. The action took place within the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker collided in a candidate fight to be “Fight of the Year”. Poirier won “the war” by unanimous decision.

Both men have been suspended for 60 days without contact for 45 days. The rest of the UFC on ESPN 12 event medical suspensions below, courtesy of the MMAJunkie website.

Gian Villante was suspended 180 days or until a doctor authorizes it; You will also be suspended 45 days and contactless for 30 days. Brendan Allen He was also suspended 180 days or until left orbital, nasal and sinus fractures are removed by an ear, nose and throat doctor. The third fighter facing possible 180-day suspension is Khama Worthy, who will have to receive the authorization of an orthopedic doctor.

Starring stars Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker will be suspended for 60 days, non-contact for 45 days. Kyle Daukaus also faces suspension for 60 days without contact for 45 days due to laceration of the eyebrow and Philipe Lins will be suspended 60 days without contact for 45 days

Maurice Greene She has a 45-day suspension, no contact for 30 days due to laceration of the left cheek. Jason Witt He was suspended 45 days without contact for 30 days. Julian Erosa will be away for 45 days, non-contact for 30 days due to laceration of the left eye and Kay Hansen He faces a 45-day suspension without contact for 30 days, or until a doctor authorizes it for a laceration of his left eye.

The controversial Mike Perry was suspended 30 days, without contact for 21 days or until a doctor authorizes the lacerations of the left eyebrow. While Mickey Gall, Sean Woodson and Luis Peña they were suspended for 30 days, without contact for 21 days.

Five fighters were not suspended, namely: Takashi Sato, Tanner Boser, Jinh Yu Frey, Youssef Zalal and Jordan Griffin.