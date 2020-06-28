Credit: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

What a battle between Dustin Poirier and Dan hooker, the star of UFC on ESPN 12 is already another contender for fight of the year. Through 25 minutes both men went out to measure the mettle of their rival, both with similarly bloody methods. Hooker used long straight punches and quick leg kicks, working with his range advantage and looking to keep his dangerous opponent out of rhythm. But when he wasn’t able to, he had no problem getting into tough exchanges, with short knees and hooks, and finally trying his luck with takedowns when he needed points and a break.

But although he was stunned at times, “The Diamond” was not intimidated and ended up prevailing. Poirier lobbied at all times, primarily using hard, steady body kicks to slow Hooker down and allow him to close distance with hand combinations, connecting bursts that would have stunned almost any other contender in the division. Adding punches and elbows from the clinch to impose themselves in the melee, threatening submissions to escape takedowns and improve their position, Poirier overcame adversity and responded to each of his rival’s weapons to finally take the unanimous decision in this wild encounter.

Mike Perry recovered from a losing streak with a unanimous decision over Mickey Gall. Although Gall seemed to have the upper hand in paper grappling, his best moments came from the hands of an improved striking player who, after all, was not enough to make a dent in his tough rival. Perry looked roughly polished at first, throwing loose ruffles at full power with little aim or combinations, but he was able to stop his rival’s grappling attempts with some comfort and kept improving as the minutes ticked by, safely connecting to the body and stunning his Gall with its known power.

Maurice Greene subdued Gian Villante by arm triangle from below the half guard, three minutes 44 seconds into round three. Finding something typical between full weights, both men spent the majority of the fight looking for individual overhands, with Greene showing slightly more volume and movement than his opponent. And although it was Villante who finally connected with authority and left his rival on the canvas, Greene managed enough defense to close his arms in a pseudo-hang that confused the commentators and that may well have had less effect than the exhaustion of Villante himself .

Brendan Allen defeated Kyle Daukaus by unanimous decision in what on another card would have been a candidate for fight of the night. Daukaus had to survive a hard knee near the start of the match and showed good grappling skills, repeatedly taking down his opponent, escaping submission attempts and controlling in spades, but he didn’t make enough of a dent except in the third round. Allen twice stunned his opponent with punches and largely controlled the exchanges on the canvas, achieving the best positions and making good use of the ground and pound to score two rounds safely.

It took Takashi Sato only 48 seconds to score the TKO on rookie Jason Witt. It was Witt who came out looking for action from the beginning, but after some initial blows he ended up absorbing a strong left from his rival that immediately left him on the canvas. Sato maintained enough composure after his initial success to block a desperate defensive takedown attempt, forced Witt to the ground again, and worked with the ground and pound until the referee stopped the match.

Julian Erosa survived a tough fight and subdued Sean Woodson with a D’Arce hanger two minutes and 44 seconds into the third round. Woodson showed a promising striking and worked from a distance with fluidity and precision, connecting jabs and right hands and leaving his rival on the canvas with a left hook. But Erosa absorbed the blows well, more by his jaw than his defense, and he knew how to apply a good strategy. Constant pressure, body shots and leg kicks, Erosa stripped Woodson of space, mobility and air until he was able to surprise with a couple of takedowns and from there catching his neck to close the fight.