UFC offers Francis Ngannou rematch with Derrick Lewis and the champion rejects it

Francis Ngannou | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Some days ago Dana White revealed the plans of UFC of doing the rematch Francis Ngannou (16–3) vs. Derrick Lewis (24–7) for UFC World Heavyweight Championship.

«Derrick Lewis is the fight to do, but if Jon Jones really wants that fight and listen I’m not talking about saying it on social networks. I promise we can call Derrick Lewis or anyone else who really wants the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can fight. All you have to do is call and do it (…) ».

UFC offers Ngannou vs. Lewis 2

It might have been thought that the president was only pressuring Jon Jones (26-1) but really They have made the offer to the owner of the title, who rejected it (via Ariel Helwani):

UFC has kicked the tires on Francis Ngannou x Derrick Lewis on June 12, sources say. However the timing doesn’t work for Ngannou (and I don’t blame him; he just won the belt). Bigger story here, IMO, is, at least for now, they don’t seem keen on waiting around for Jones. – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2021

Since 6/12, at least for now, doesn’t viable, do they revisit Jones? Maybe. But Lewis is ready, willing and able. Wouldn’t be surprised if they just try to book that rematch for sometime later in the summer / fall. Doesn’t look like they are willing to meet Jones’ price right now. – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2021

Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou at UFC 226 | Image: Fansided