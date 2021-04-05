UFC offers Francis Ngannou rematch with Derrick Lewis and the champion rejects it

Francis Ngannou | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Some days ago Dana White revealed the plans of UFC of doing the rematch Francis Ngannou (16–3) vs. Derrick Lewis (24–7) for UFC World Heavyweight Championship.

«Derrick Lewis is the fight to do, but if Jon Jones really wants that fight and listen I’m not talking about saying it on social networks. I promise we can call Derrick Lewis or anyone else who really wants the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can fight. All you have to do is call and do it (…) ».

UFC offers Ngannou vs. Lewis 2

It might have been thought that the president was only pressuring Jon Jones (26-1) but really They have made the offer to the owner of the title, who rejected it (via Ariel Helwani):

«UFC has offered Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis for July 12, my sources tell me. Nevertheless, the time was not right for Ngannou (and I don’t blame him, he just won the belt). The biggest story here, in my opinion, is that, for now at least, they don’t seem interested in waiting for Jones«.

“At least for now, June 12 is not viable, will you ask Jones again?” Maybe But Lewis is ready, waiting and available. I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to put together a rematch by late summer or fall.. It seems that right now they are not interested in accepting the price of Jon Jones.

Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou at UFC 226Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou at UFC 226 | Image: Fansided