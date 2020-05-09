Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Ronaldo Jacare Souza tested positive for coronavirus prior to the UFC championship comeback event on Saturday, which still stands.

Organizers canceled Souza’s middleweight bout against Uriah Hall, which was part of the dozen bouts on the undercard of the UFC 249 event, scheduled for Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

“No other positive COVID-19 tests have been reported in the remaining athletes participating in UFC 249,” the organization said in a statement.

The case of Souza, who participated in the media presentation of the event on Friday, is a blow to the UFC (The Ultimate Fighting Championship), whose president Dana White has been longing for weeks to resume his fighting despite the expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic by the United States.

According to ESPN, Souza arrived in Jacksonville on Wednesday and announced that, although he did not have symptoms of the coronavirus, he did suspect that some of his relatives had suffered from the disease.

Souza underwent the test and “he was isolated at the hotel. He expected to have the results in 24 hours, which would have been on Thursday. Unfortunately it was 48 hours and today it was known that he had tested positive,” said the ESPN journalist. Stephen A. Smith.

Additionally, two members of Souza’s team also underwent tests and tested positive.

“The three men have left the host hotel and will automatically isolate themselves from the facility, where the UFC medical team will monitor their conditions remotely,” the organization said.

The application of the test did not prevent Souza from participating this Friday in the weigh-in of the fighters and posing for the photos in front of Hall, both wearing masks. White himself also posed less than a meter from Souza without protection.

“Brother I know it sucks. I’m sorry you have to go through this, I am more than devastated by the missed opportunity, I wish you nothing but recovery for you and your family,” Hall wrote on Twitter.

Saturday’s event, which will be broadcast live on ESPN, is the UFC’s first since March 14, after several failed attempts.

Before closing a deal to play three events in Jacksonville in May, White had to postpone three more bouts and search for weeks for a place to sidestep restrictions imposed by authorities in much of the country.

In April, White unveiled plans to organize fights on a private island and in a casino located in California’s tribal territory, which he had to rule out.

He finally got the go-ahead for fighting at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The leader said that the return of live sports to television was a request made by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, at the conference he held with leaders of sports competitions in April.

“I go first … hopefully after doing this, other leagues will start looking and saying, ‘Yes, we can do this,” White told the Los Angeles Times.

The leader promised that the production of his events would not put anyone at risk.

“We also have families,” White told CNN Sport. “I have a family; I don’t want to hurt my family. I don’t want to die.”

“This is not just crazy, it is a well thought out plan. We have had very, very smart people, doctors and people who have been involved with the UFC for a long time working on this non-stop since it started,” White said.

Florida allows sports shows as long as they are behind closed doors and comply with virus prevention. In that state, wrestling shows by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have already been organized and on Friday a tennis tournament with four top-60 ATP players began.

In contrast, major sports leagues, such as the NBA and MLB, continue to be indefinitely suspended by the pandemic, which has caused more than 1.2 million infections and more than 77,000 deaths in the United States.

