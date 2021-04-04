UFC | McGregor will have his revenge against Poirier

No more: there will be a third duel between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the UFC. Specialized mixed martial arts media and the fighters themselves, through their social networks, have confirmed that the next July 10 We will have a third fight between Irish and American.

In this way, The Notorius will have an attempt to confirm his revenge on The Diamond, after he beat him last January with a resounding KO in the second round on the octagon of Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. However, in the first confrontation between the two in 2014 it was McGregor who emerged victorious, so the face to face between the two is equal.

The third installment of this rivalry, with a venue yet to be determined, will tie the balance and it will surely be one of the most lucrative events in the history of the UFC. As pointed out ESPN, both Poirier and McGregor would have already signed the combat contract in the last days.