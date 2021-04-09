UFC: Marvin Vettori lashes out at Jake Paul and threatens to hit him

UFC The fighter was upset with the media

The Italian fight on Saturday at UFC Vegas 23 UFC

Jake paul has drawn the attention of the media and the world of boxing and mixed martial arts, constantly mentioning that he wants a fight with one of the heavyweights of the North American company, UFC, and he has even had a word with the owner of this company, Dana White.

Now it was Marvin vettori who came out and attacked the 24-year-old youtuber, ensuring that all this is the fault of the media who give him more attention than he deserves. Vettori has criticized Paul since January, claiming he takes shortcuts to getting fights when thousands of fighters are waiting for a chance.

“It’s bad, it’s disrespectful. Like the media I’ve seen everywhere giving it credit. With the media, it’s a give and take, but at the end of the day the positive side of it should be to inform. It’s a bit sad to see that, “assured the fighter.

“They’re right after any kind of clickbait to put on the news, and the content is just shit and it’s getting more shit. It’s sad,” he commented.

Even, Marvin suggested that he could teach him a little lesson in humility at no cost or benefit to him.. “I want to show you something. Just take him to Huntington. Once he walks in that door, we just lock it. Trust me, we wouldn’t be unfair. It’s not like we skip him or something, but it’s like you want to experience the fight. “Good. Come into the cage and be delighted to welcome you.”

Vettori will face this Saturday Kevin Holland at the main event of the UFC Vegas 23.