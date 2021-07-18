UFC Las Vegas 31: Rodrigo Nascimento knocks out Alan Baudot in the second round

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 17: (LR) Rodrigo Nascimento of Brazil punches Alan Baudot of France in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

Despite being a specialist in submissions, especially for what is expected of a Heavyweight, Rodrigo Nascimento brought out his KO power in the match that opened the Preliminaries of UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31.

The Brazilian rose to 2 – 1 with the organization with a KO in the second round against Alan Baudot.

Notice

In his previous presentation on the octagon, Nascimento, emerged in the Contender Series, lost his undefeated as a professional being knocked out by Chris Daukaus.

For Baudot, this defeat could end his cycle within the UFC.

The 33-year-old Frenchman is now 0-2 with the promotion. In his previous fight he had lost by TKO to the English Tom aspinall.

Advertisement