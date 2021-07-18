UFC Las Vegas 31: Rodolfo Vieira slays Dustin Stoltzfus in the third round

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 17: (RL) Dustin Stoltzfus punches Rodolfo Vieira of Brazil in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

Although it was a victory by completion, Rodolfo Vieira He showed that he also has some arsenal in the stand-up fight.

The seven-time BJJ world champion returned to the triumph path – in the only way he knows about – in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31 subjecting in the third assault Dustin Stoltzfus.

Thus, Vieira, 31, improves his record within the organization to 4 – 1.

In his previous fight, the Brazilian had been caught losing by submission to Anthony Hernandez, which ended his undefeated as a professional.

Stoltzfus, a graduate of Contender Series, suffers its second loss in a row after losing a unanimous decision to Kyle daukaus in the Preliminaries of UFC 255.

