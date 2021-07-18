UFC Las Vegas 31: Miesha Tate returns to MMA sending Marion Reneau into retirement with a TKO loss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 17: (LR) Miesha Tate punches Marion Reneau in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

Miesha Tate may have been away from MMA for almost half a decade, but in the co-star of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31 It showed why she was a champion in two of the most important organizations in the world.

Tate, former 135-pound champion of the UFC Y Strikeforce, returned to the sport with a TKO victory in the third round against the number twelve in the ranking, Marion reneau.

Notice

Although in the first moments of the fight, Tate, the fighter from Xtreme Couture he was released with the passing of the minutes combining well the offensive standing with his good game at the canvas.

The completion, however, would not come until the last round. After securing a takedown, Tate managed to mount Reneau to ground and pound her for the victory.

For Tate, this is his first victory since March 5, 2016, when he dethroned Holly holm to be crowned champion.

Reneau, 44, accumulates his fifth loss in a row, first before the limit.

The seasoned fighter retires from the sport with a record of 9 – 8 – 1.

