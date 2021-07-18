UFC Las Vegas 31: Mateusz Gamrot finishes Jeremy Stephens in 65 seconds with a kimura

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 17: (LR) Mateusz Gamrot of Poland battles Jeremy Stephens in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

The return of Jeremy stephens to the Lightweight division.

The former 145-pound contender suffered a fourth loss after being submitted on the Main Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31 by the ex-champion of KSW, Mateusz gamrot.

As soon as the fight started, the Pole brought the action close to the canvas with a one-legged takedown, and it didn’t take long to land a kimura from an unorthodox position.

In this way, Gamrot, 32, improves his record in the UFC a 2 – 1.

The 30-year-old, 19-1 as a professional, had just knocked out Scott holtzman last April 10 at the UFC on ABC 2.

For Stephens, this loss could mark the end of his long stint with the UFC.

Stephens, under contract with the promotion since 2007, accumulates his fourth sixth fight without winning (five losses and one No-Contest).

The member of Alliance MMA does not win since knocking out Josh emmett in February 2018.

