UFC Las Vegas 31: Billy Quarantillo finishes Gabriel Benitez in Fight of the Night candidate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 17: (LR) Billy Quarantillo punches Gabriel Benitez of Mexico in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

After his first slip in the UFC, Billy quarantillo He reminded us why he is still a prospect in the Lightweight division.

In the opening match of the Main Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31, Quarantillo left everything about the Octagon to collect a late TKO finish on Gabriel benitez.

With this result, Quarantillo is reconciled with victory after having lost on the judges’ scorecards to Gavin tucker in the UFC 256.

The New Yorker, emerged in the Contender Series, now holds a promotional record of 4 – 1.

Benitez, competitor of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 1, experiences his third loss in his last four bouts with the promotion.

The Mexican had just received a performance bonus for beating through the TKO to Justin jaynes in December 2020.

