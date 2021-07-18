UFC Las Vegas 31: Amanda Lemos knocks out Montserrat Ruiz in 35 seconds

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 17: (LR) Amanda Lemos of Brazil punches Montserrat Conejo of Mexico in their strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

35 seconds was all it took Amanda lemos to give the Mexican Montserrat Ruiz his first loss over the Octagon.

In the Prelims of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31, the Brazilian, number fourteen in the Strawweight ranking, reached four consecutive wins passing over the former fighter in a violent sequence. Invicta FC.

Lemos, former champion of Jungle fight, improves her record with the UFC to 4 – 1. The 34-year-old veteran had just knocked out Lívia Souza in the Preliminaries of UFC 259.

‘Rabbit’, who had debuted in the UFC with a victory over Cheyanne buys, suffers his second defeat in his last four fights contested.

The one born in Guadalajara is 10 – 2 at the professional level.

