UFC Las Vegas 31: A devastating Daniel Rodriguez crushes Preston Parsons to the point of ground and pound

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 17: (LR) Daniel Rodriguez punches Preston Parsons in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

Without making much noise, Daniel Rodriguez He continues to prove to the point of completions why he is one of the most striking emerging talents at 170 pounds.

In the stellar of the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31, ‘D-Rod’ rose to 5 – 1 over the Octagon finishing at Preston Parsons via the TKO in the first round.

Rodriguez, 34, had just beaten Mike perry by unanimous decision in the UFC on ABC 2.

This is also the second victory by completion in the UFC for the member of the BMF Ranch.

Parsons, fighter who had a short tour of Titan FC, suffers his first defeat since the beginning of 2017.

