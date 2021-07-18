UFC Las Vegas 31: A crushing Islam Makhachev submits Thiago Moisés in the fourth round

Nothing seems to stop the eventual consolidation of Islam Makhachev.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov In his corner, the Dagestani, number eight in the 155-pound ranking, looked as dominant as ever during the star of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31, where he submitted in the fourth assault Thiago Moses.

Both fighters approached the fight as if it were a kickboxing contest, but Makhachev made a difference with his takedowns and control at the canvas, which allowed him to win the back of the Brazilian to subdue him with a tight shotgun.

For Makhachev, this is his eighth straight win, fifth before the limit in the UFC.

The 29-year-old had just submitted Drew Dober at UFC 259.

Moses, fourteen in the ranking, experiences his first loss in almost two years.

The product of American Top Team was on a three-game winning streak with wins against Alexander Hernandez, Bobby green Y Michael Johnson.

