UFC Las Vegas 30: Without much to propose, Ciryl Gane defeats Alexander Volkov

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (RL) Ciryl Gane of France kicks Alexander Volkov of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Certainly his conservative style will not help him gain a new following, but nothing seems to stop him. Ciryl Gane en route to his shot at the Heavyweight title.

The Frenchman improved his record with the UFC to 6-0 with a unanimous decision win over No. 5 on the standings, Alexander Volkov, in the stellar of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 30.

Notice

As in your fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, it was enough for Gane to manage the times well and select his shots with great patience to end his raised hand.

With this result the Parisian rises to 9-0 as a professional.

Volkov, former champion of Bellator, suffers his second loss in his last four appearances on the Octagon.

The Russian was on a two-game winning streak in the second round against Alistair Overeem Y Walt harris.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement