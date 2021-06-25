UFC Las Vegas 30 weigh-ins: Volkov and Win in rule for five-round engagement

Everything in order during the weighings of the UFC Fight Night Night Las Vegas 30, the last billboard before UFC 264.

In the stellar clash, Cyril Gane Y Alexander Volkov, contenders of the Heavyweight division, collide to determine the fighter who, depending on the situation of Jon jones, you might get a title opportunity after Derrick Lewis.

In the anteroom, Ovince Saint Preux makes an unexpected return to the Complete Teams to face the Canadian Tanner boser.

Main Card

Ciryl Gane (245 pounds) vs. Alexander Volkov (265 pounds) Tanner Boser (240 pounds) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (230 pounds)Raoni barcelos (135 pounds) vs. Timur valiev (136 pounds)Andre Fili (145.5 pounds) vs. Daniel Pineda (145 pounds)Tim means (170.5 pounds) vs. Nicolas Dalby (171 pounds)Renato moicano (156 pounds) vs. Jai herbert (155.5 pounds)

Preliminaries

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5 pounds) vs. Danilo marques (205.5 pounds)Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5 pounds) vs. Michael Prazeres (170 pounds)Warlley alves (171 pounds) vs. Jeremiah wells (171 pounds)Marcin prachnio (206 pounds) vs. Ike Villanueva (205 pounds)Julia Avila (135.5 pounds) vs. Julija Storialenko (135 pounds)Charles Rosa (146 pounds) vs. Justin jaynes (145.5 pounds)Yancy medeiros (156 pounds) vs. Damir Hadzovic (155 pounds)

The event kicks off tomorrow at noon and will be held from the UFC APEX.

