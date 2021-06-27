UFC Las Vegas 30: Timur Valiev extends his streak in competitive fight against Raoni Barcelos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (RL) Timur Valiev of Russia kicks Raoni Barcelos of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

One way or another, Timur valiev still does not know defeat in the UFC.

In what was one of the most even duels of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 30, the Dagestani extended his unbeaten streak to new fights with a fierce majority decision against a Raoni barcelos That he hadn’t lost for more than seven years.

Notice

With the fight coming a long way, the Russian received the decision of the judges, thus improving his record within the promotion to 2 – 0 – (1 NC).

Barcelos, until today 5-0 in the promotion, suffers his second defeat as a professional.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement