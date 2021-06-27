UFC Las Vegas 30: Tim Means overtakes Nicolas Dalby by unanimous decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (RL) Tim Means kicks Nicolas Dalby of Denmark in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

At 37 years old Tim means has hit its best streak in the UFC since 2015.

At the second intersection of the Main Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 30, the former welterweight contender reached three straight wins with a well-deserved unanimous decision against the former interim 170-pound champion of Cage Warriors, Nicolas Dalby.

Means arrived on the card with victories against Mike perry and the Argentine Laureano Staropoli.

The ‘Dirty Bird’ has a record of 32 – 12 – 1 – (1 NC) as a professional.

Dalby, currently in his second cycle with the UFC, suffers his first official loss since his return to the company.

