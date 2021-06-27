UFC Las Vegas 30: Shavkat Rakhmonov Extends Unbeaten Second Round Submission Against Michel Prazeres

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (RL) Shavkat Rakhmonov of Uzbekistan punches Michel Prazeres of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

In a rather uneven combat at altitude level, the Uzbekistani Shavkat Rakhmonov extended his unbeaten professional record to 14-0 with a comfortable win over the Brazilian Michel Prazeres in the co-star of the Preliminaries of UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 30.

Rakhmanov beat Prazeres’s back to subdue him with a slaughter in the second round.

Rakhmonov, former welterweight of M-1, debuted in the promotion with a submission in the first round against the ‘Cowboy’ Alex Oliveira in the Preliminaries of UFC 254.

Prazeres, who between 2015 and 2018 accumulated a streak of eight consecutive victories in the UFC, suffers the first defeat due to the end of his career.

