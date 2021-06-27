UFC Las Vegas 30: Renato Moicano rises to 2 – 1 at Lightweight with submission to Jay Herbert

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (RL) Jai Herbert of England punhces Renato Moicano of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

The rise of Renato moicano at 155 pounds it is already paying off.

The former featherweight contender achieved his second win in his new division in the fight that opened the Main Card of the UFC Las Vegas 30.

Notice

Despite being close to finding a TKO, the Brazilian saw space to surprise Jai herbert with a mataleón in the second round.

Moicano, who had just been knocked out by Rafael Fiziev in the UFC 256, thus improving his record in the UFC at 7 – 4, 2 – 1 in the Livianos.

Herbert, ex-Cage Warriors, records his second loss in a row in the organization. The first was by TKO against Francisco Trinaldo on July 20, 2020.

