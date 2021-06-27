UFC Las Vegas 30: Kennedy Nzechukwu mows down Danilo Marques for third-round TKO

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (RL) Kennedy Nzechukwu of Nigeria punches Danilo Marques of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

The striking power of Kennedy Nzechukwu It made me feel late, but it did.

In the fight that closed the Preliminaries of UFC Las Vegas 30, the 29-year-old Nigerian improved his record over the Octagon to 3-1 with a TKO against Danilo marques.

Notice

While the Brazilian did a good job of surviving the African’s onslaught, the Heavyweight from the Dana White’s Contender Series He came out with the slogan of achieving completion, and that was what he did twenty seconds into the round.

Nzechukwu, who came from knocking out Carlos Ulberg in the UFC 259, improves his professional record to 9-1.

Marques, a 35-year veteran, suffers his first loss with the organization.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement