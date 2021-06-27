UFC Las Vegas 30: Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda ends in No-Contest after accidental picket

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (LR) Andre Fili punches Daniel Pineda in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

An accidental eye poke left the match between Andre Fili Y Daniel Pineda that took place in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 30.

As the picket that Fili gave him was considered accidental, the result was declared a No-Contest.

Notice

Fili had just lost a unanimous decision to Bryce mitchell in the UFC Fight Night October 31st.

The member of Team Alpha Male records a mark of 1 – 2 – (1 NC) in his last four appearances over the Octagon.

For Pineda, this is his third NC in his last five professional fights.

The ex-fighter of Bellator and the PFL came from being knocked out by Cub swanson in the UFC 256.



