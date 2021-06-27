UFC Las Vegas 30: An overwhelming Tanner Boser knocks out Ovince Saint Preux in the second round

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (LR) Tanner Boser of Canada punches Ovince Saint Preux in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Now maybe the days of Ovince Saint Preux as Full Weight have come to an end.

In the co-stellar engagement of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 30, the former interim 205-pound title challenger was knocked out in the second round by the Canadian Tanner boser, basically responsible for all the action in the first five minutes of the fight.

Notice

Boser, who came from two defeats in a row against Andrei Arlovski and Ilir Latifi, improves his UFC record to 4 – 3.

‘OSP’ was originally going to fight with Max grishin at 205 pounds, but with ten days’ notice he agreed to return to the Complete Teams to face Boser.

In his first foray into the division, the Haitian lost by unanimous decision to Ben rothwell.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement