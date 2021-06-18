UFC Las Vegas 29 weigh-ins: The ‘Korean Zombie’ and Dan Ige weigh for a five-round appointment

The duel that could well make or break the ‘Korean Zombie’ is official for this Saturday night.

During weighings for the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29, so much Chan sung jung, number four in the featherweight ranking, and Dan Ige, number eight, weighed themselves over the limit for their five-round stellar engagement.

Jung has not competed since losing a unanimous decision to the two-time division title challenger, Brian Ortega, in the UFC Fight Island 6.

Ige, on the other hand, rose to 7-1 in his last eight promotional appearances with a withering KO in 22 seconds against Gavin tucker.

Within the frame of the main billboard, Marlon vera makes his return to the Octagon for a rematch fight against Davey grant.

Main Card

Chan Sung Jung (146 pounds) vs. Dan Ige (146 pounds)Aleksei Oleinik (228 pounds) vs. Sergey spivak (242 pounds) Marlon Vera (136 pounds) vs. Davey Grant (135.5 pounds)Julian Erosa (145.5 pounds) vs. Seungwoo Choi (146 pounds)Wellinton Turman (185.5 pounds) vs. Bruno Silva (186 pounds)Matt brown (170.5 pounds) vs. Dhiego Lima (171 pounds)

Preliminaries

Aleksa Camur (204.5 pounds) vs. Nico Negumernau (205.5 pounds)Kanako murata (114.5 pounds) vs. Virna jandiroba (115 pounds)Khaos williams (169 pounds) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170 pounds)Josh parisian (266 pounds) vs. Roque Martinez (249 lbs.)Joaquim Silva (154.5 pounds) vs. Rickey glenn (156 pounds)Casey o’neil (125.5 pounds) vs. Lara Procopio (126 pounds)

UFC Las Vegas 29 will take place from the UFC APEX facilities.

