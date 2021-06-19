UFC Las Vegas 29: Virna Jandiroba defeats Kanako Murata with arm injury

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (LR) Virna Jandiroba of Brazil punches Kanako Murata of Japan in a strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Although he did not get the “tapas”, Virna jandiroba did a lot of damage with a crowbar to the arm.

In the co-star of the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29, the Brazilian, number twelve in the flyweight classification, was reunited with victory thanks to a technical knockout against the former 115-pound champion Invicta FC, Kanako murata.

Notice

Jandiroba landed an armbar as the second round was about to end, and although it failed Murata’s submission, it was enough to knock her out of action.

With this completion, Jandiroba, who had lost by unanimous decision to Mackenzie dern, improves your promotional record to 3 – 2.

Murata, who had made his UFC debut with a dominant unanimous decision against Randa Markos, suffers the second defeat of his career.

