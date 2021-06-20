UFC Las Vegas 29: Seung Woo Choi knocks out Julian Erosa in just over a minute and a half

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (RL) Julian Erosa punches Seungwoo Choi of South Korea in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Seung Woo Choi he had to wait almost four years to score his first victory before the limit.

On the Main Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29, the South Korean reached the three consecutive wins over the Octagon with a TKO at 01:37 of the first round on the Featherweight that emerged from the Contender Series, Julian Erosa.

Choi, 28, entered the event with victories over Youssef Zalal Y Suaman Mokhtarian.

Erosa, who in her first cycle with the UFC accumulated a record of 0 – 3, suffers his first loss since making his return to the promotion in 2020.

