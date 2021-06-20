UFC Las Vegas 29: Sergey Spivak reaches three wins in a row frustrating Aleksei Oleinik with unanimous ruling

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (RL) Serghei Spivac of Ukraine punches Aleksei Oleinik of Russia in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Sergey spivak passed a litmus test to cut distance with the top 15 of the ranking of the Heavyweights

In the co-stellar clash of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29, the native of Moldova achieved the most significant victory of his career, imposing on the judges’ cards the number fifteen in the ranking, Aleksei Oleinik.

Notice

Spivak well evaded the Russian’s onslaught and his attempts to tie the action en route to a unanimous decision.

Thus, the 26-year-old fighter improves his record with promotion to 4 – 2.

Oleinik, a seasoned submission specialist, suffers his third loss in a row.

The veteran who will turn 44 next week was coming off TKO losses to Chris Daukaus Y Derrick Lewis.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

