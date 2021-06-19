UFC Las Vegas 29: Rick Glenn returns to the Octagon after almost three years with KO in 37 seconds against Joaquim Silva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: Ricky Glenn reacts after his knockout victory over Joaquim Silva of Brazil in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Rick Glenn He couldn’t have hoped for a better return to the Octagon.

In the second match of the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29, the former champion of the WSOF He returned to the sport after almost three years of inactivity with a KO in 37 seconds against the Brazilian Joaquim Silva.

Glenn, 32, had not competed since losing a unanimous decision to Kevin Aguilar on The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale, held in November 2018.

With this completion, the former member of Roufusport Y Team Alpha Male improves his record over the Octagon to 4 – 3.

Silva, out of action since August 2019, experiences his third loss in his last four appearances on the Octagon.

