UFC Las Vegas 29: Nicolae Negumerenau defeats Aleksa Camur via split decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (RL) Nicolae Negumereanu of Romania punches Aleksa Camur in a light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Nicolae Negumerenau you know what it’s like to win in the UFC.

The Romanian Semi-Complete achieved its first victory in the organization, beating the Russian by split decision Aleksa Camur in a fight that served as a standout for the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29.

Notice

With the action coming the distance, Negumerenau was ruled the winner on the judges’ scorecards (29 – 28, 28 – 29, 29 – 28).

Negumerenau had made his debut in the Octagon with a unanimous decision loss to Saparbek Safarov.

Casmur, 25, suffers his second loss in a row after losing a unanimous ruling to William knight in the UFC 263.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement