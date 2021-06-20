UFC Las Vegas 29: Matt Brown sends Dhiego Lima to sleep in the second round

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (LR) Matt Brown punches Dhiego Lima of Brazil in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

As in his glory days Matt brown he won again by way of the KO.

In the fight that opened the Main Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29, the endless 40-year-old veteran equaled the record for most knockouts in UFC history by finishing in the second round at Dhiego Lima with a withering right.

Brown had not won by knockout since finishing Ben saunders in the Preliminaries of UFC 245.

The former 170-pound contender was on a two-game winning streak.

Lima, former champion of Titan FC, suffers his third loss in the UFC.

The Brazilian arrived on this card with a loss to Belal Muhammad that took place in the UFC 258.

