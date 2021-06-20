UFC Las Vegas 29: ‘Khaos’ Williams returns to victory in tactical warfare with Matthew Semelsberger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (LR) Khaos Williams punches Matthew Semelsberger in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

‘Khaos’ Williams he had to take his foot off the gas to win his first fight at distance in more than two years.

In one of the most intense fights so far this UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29, the 27-year-old welterweight improved his promotional record to 3-1 with a laborious unanimous decision against Matthew Semelsberger.

Williams had good moments during the early stages of the fight, but had to adopt a more cautious style in the face of onslaught during the 28-year-old’s counters.

After the final bell, Williams took the victory by a 30 – 27, 29 – 28 X2.

Semelsberger, who came to knock out Jason witt on March 13, it suffered its first fall in almost three years.

