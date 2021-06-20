UFC Las Vegas 29: Josh Parisian defeats Roque Martinez by split decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (RL) Josh Parisian kicks Roque Martinez of Guam in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

In the only duel between Full Weights of the Preliminaries of the UFC Las Vegas 29, Josh parisian he stood tall with his first victory over the Octagon.

Despite a complicated first round in which he found himself with his back against the fence, the 32-year-old fighter competed on the backlash to frustrate the Guam-born, Roque Martinez, with a split decision.

Parisian, emerged in the Dana White’s Contender Series, had debuted in the promotion with a unanimous decision loss to Parker porter in the UFC Las Vegas November 2020.

Martinez, ex-fighter of Rizin FF, still without winning with the organization despite having already played three fights.

