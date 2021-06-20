UFC Las Vegas 29: Going from low to high, Marlon Vera takes revenge against Davey Grant with victory by unanimous decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (LR) Marlon Vera of Ecuador punches Davey Grant of England in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Marlon vera he successfully defended his place in the 135-pound rankings.

‘Chito’, bottom of the classification, faced an old acquaintance in Davey grant, and despite a complicated first round in which he was confused during the exchanges, he was less to tie the series against the Englishman on the Main Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29.

It was promptly in the second round that the Ecuadorian tipped things in his favor, cutting Grant’s forehead with a good series of elbows, and finishing the round on top, inflicting damage with ground and pound.

Molten by all the power blows he threw in the first round, Grant tried to move the action to the canvas, but Vera defended the takedown attempt, coming very close to sealing what would have been his ninth submission victory.

After three rounds, the Chone-born was declared the winner by unanimous decision (29 – 27, 29 – 28, 30 – 26).

Vera, who had just lost a unanimous decision to Jose Aldo in December, he is 2-2 in his last four Octagon appearances.

For Grant, who beat Vera in 2016, this is his fourth loss with the promotion.

