UFC Las Vegas 29: Conservative Chan Sung Jung Halts Dan Ige’s Promotion With Unanimous Decision

Chan sung jung

The veteran of the ‘Korean Zombie’, Chan sung jung, was felt during the stellar of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29.

Jung, number four in the 145-pound ranking, came up with a rather clever game plan to overcome – without going through much trouble – a Dan Ige that fell short again in a stellar plaza.

Notice

Rather than go head-to-head in exchanges, Jung let Ige be the one to drop the bombs, managing his stamina to put the Hawaiian on his back on the mat on more than one occasion.

After five well-contested rounds, Jung was found the winner by unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Thanks to this outcome, Jung improves his record to 3 – 1 in his last four fights with the UFC.

His last loss was a unanimous failure to the two-time division title challenger, Brian Ortega.

Ige, world number eight, experiences his second loss in his last three appearances with the organization.

The member of AKA came to the card with a KO in 22 seconds against the unranked Gavin tucker.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement