UFC Las Vegas 29: Casey O’Neil goes 7-0 sleeping Laura Procopio standing up in the third round

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (RL) Casey O’Neill of Scotland punches Lara Procopio of Brazil in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Casey o’neill, prospect of the Flyweight division of the UFC, improved his professional record to 7-0 with the second submission win of his young career.

In the opening fight of the Preliminary Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29, the 23-year-old Australian put to sleep in the third round Laura Procopio.

Notice

Casey made his absolute debut in the UFC by winning by TKO in the second round Shana dobson last February 20.

For Procopio, this is the second loss of his career, first before the limit.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement