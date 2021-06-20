UFC Las Vegas 29: Bruno Silva puts the Middleweights on notice with brutal KO of Wellington Turman from his guard

Bruno Silva He did justice to his finisher fame with a brutal KO from guard.

The Brazilian knockout artist made his promotional debut at the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29 knocked out in the first round of his compatriot Wellington Turman when he had his back on the canvas.

Silva, ex-fighter of M-1 Global, entered this contest with four consecutive victories and seventeen wins by KO.

With this defeat, Turman, emerged from Dana White’s Contender Series, he now owns a promotional record of 1 – 3.

