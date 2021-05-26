UFC Las Vegas 27 medical suspensions: Despite comfortable win over Garbrandt, Rob Font could be out for six months

Rob font did not go through much trouble to bend Cody Garbrandt, but as a consequence it could be without action for half a year.

The member of the New England Poster of Massachusetts scored his fourth consecutive victory, imposing with great authority the former champion of the Bantamweight in the star of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 27. However, in the medical suspensions issued by the NSAC (via mixedmartialarts.com), the 33-year-old will need to undergo X-rays to rule out serious injuries to his tibia, fibula, ankle and foot. Otherwise it could be out until the end of November.

Garbrandt, 1-4 in his last five promotional appearances, received a two-month suspension.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.