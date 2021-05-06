UFC Las Vegas 26: Wounded by the words of Dana White, Donald Cerrone will seek completion against Alex Morono: “I plan that every punch and kick is lethal”

At age 38, a negative streak of 0 – 4 – (1 NC) does not bode well, but Donald cerrone insists that it is not finished.

That in response to comments from Dana White in relation to the majority draw of the ‘Cowboy’ with Niko Price – then reverted to a No-Contest for a positive in marijuana of the latter – in the UFC Fight Night 11 in September 2020.

In the co-star of the UFC Las Vegas 26 this Saturday, Cerrone will equalize in his return to 155 pounds the record of Jim miller for more presentations on the Octagon (37) in the history of the UFC, and although he acknowledged that he is getting older, he commented that he is as ready as ever to fight.

“Of course it hurt,” said the head of the BMF Ranch during media day (via MMA Junkie). I mean, what do you mean? Of course we are taking it slower (compared to the past), but I don’t know, I’m getting old. I am. I need to take my foot off the gas. I need to stop fighting so much. Let my head rest. But sh *[email protected], we are ready”.

Keeping up with your opponent this weekend, Alex Morono (7 – 4 – 1 NC in the UFC), will want to make a name at his expense, Cerrone clarified that, contrary to the popular belief that he is a fighter who always goes from less to more, he will go out to look for a completion from the first round.

The boy is hungry. That’s what makes it a dangerous fight because he’s not a veteran like me, “he said. I’m sure your team is telling you, ‘Get out there and drown this motherfucker.[email protected] from the beginning’. If you’re going to beat ‘Cowboy’ it’s in the beginning. ‘ I brought in my coach and we’ve been preparing for the first and second rounds, so I’m going to come out fucking ready. I wanted the stellar one. I would have loved the five rounds. I don’t know if the boy can make it to five, but I still have malicious intent to hurt someone. I plan for every punch and kick to be lethal. So when he sees this, that motherfucker[email protected] know i’m ready. WHEN you come out hard and fast at the start, I’ll be ready.

UFC Las Vegas 26 will be held from UFC APEX.

