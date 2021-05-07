UFC Las Vegas 26 weigh-ins: Marina Rodriguez weighs in for her first stellar engagement in the UFC

Despite a tumultuous week, Marina Rodriguez He had no problem making weight for what will be his debut as a flyweight in the star of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26 in view of Michelle Waterson.

Both the 34-year-old Brazilian and the former Atomweight champion of Invicta FC they were weighed half a pound below the division limit.

Carlos Diego Ferreira, number twelve in the Light Weight classification, presented himself four pounds overweight, so he will be forced to give up 30% of his bag to Gregor gillespie, who agreed to confront him after his contest with Brad Riddle It was on the day of fighting for COVID-19 protocols.

Main Card

Marina Rodriguez (125.5 pounds) vs. Michelle Waterson (125.5 pounds)Donald cerrone (170 pounds) vs. Alex Morono (170.5 pounds)Neil Magny (170.5 pounds) vs. Geoff neil (171 pounds)Maurice Greene vs. Rogerio Marcos de Lima (264.5 pounds) Carlos Diego Ferreira (160.5 pounds) vs. Gregor Gillespie (156 pounds)Angela hill (116 pounds) vs. Amanda ribas (115.5 pounds)

Preliminaries

Kyle daukaus (186 pounds) vs. Phil Hawes (185 pounds)Michael Triziano (146 pounds) vs. Ludovit klein (146 pounds)Jun Yon Park (186 pounds) vs. Tafon Nchuckwi (186 pounds)Christian aguilera (170.5 pounds) vs. Carlston Harris (170.5 pounds)

